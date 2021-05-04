    For Quick Alerts
      Pia Bajpiee’s Brother Dies Hours After The Actress Sought Help On Twitter

      In an unfortunate incident, actress Pia Bajpiee's brother passed away today (May 4). Confirming the news on her Twitter handle, the Ko actress tweeted, "my brother is no more." The shocking news came hours after the star sought urgent help from Twitterati for a bed with a ventilator in Uttar Pradesh's Farukhabad.

      She had tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday as, "I need urgent help in district Farukhabad, kayamganj block .UP.. a bed wd ventilator ..my brother is dying ..any lead plz help. Plz Contact if u know anybody -9415191852 Abhishek.. we are already in mess."

      In one of the multiple tweets, Pia was also seen requesting netizens for the contact number of BJP MLA Tajinder Bagga. Well, the news of her brother's untimely demise has sent shock waves across social media with many sending condolences messages to the family of the deceased.

      Pia Bajpiee was previously seen in the 2018 Malayalam film Abhiyudu Kadha Anuvinteyum opposite Tovino Thomas. Starting off her career with Tamil film Poi Solla Porom (2008), the young actress garnered huge attention of the audience with her various projects in languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

      X