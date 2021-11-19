Pon Manickavel Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Prabhu Deva's highly anticipated film Pon Manickavel has finally been released today (November 19). Starring Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead, the film has been leaked online within hours of its release on Disney+ Hotstar. Pon Manickavel has been leaked on piracy based platforms and websites including Telegram, Movierulz and Tamilrockers. The sudden leak has indeed bothered many as it might now impact the film's viewership on the streaming platform.

Written and directed by AC Mugil Chellappan the film opened to a lukewarm response. Though the performances of the leading actors impressed the audiences, the storyline and concept turned out to be a big led down. The action-thriller was initially slated to release on February 21, 2020, however, the makers had to postpone the date owing to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The film was later slated for a digital release.

Bigg Boss 5 Tamil First Wild Card Contestant: Abishek Raaja To Re-Enter The House

Sabhaapathy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Also featuring Suresh Chandra Menon, Sudhanshu Pandey, Mahendran, Vincent Asokan, Mukesh Tiwari, Prabhakar, Charles Vinoth, Uday Mahesh and Bijesh Nagesh, the film has Prabhu Deva playing the role of a police officer. Notably, this is the first time when the actor is playing a cop in a film.

Pon Manickavel has music composed by D Imman. So far, the film's six songs have been released namely 'Uthira Uthira', 'Jithaan Jithaan', 'Pon Manickavel', 'Vizhuvathum Ezhuvathum ', 'Magaraasaney', and 'Magaraaniye'. Interestingly, Imman has collaborated with the leading man for the first time in the film.

Backed by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak under Jhabak Movies, the film's other technical crew members include editor T Shivanandaeeswaran and cinematographer KG Venkatesh.

Prabhu Deva has a slew of exciting projects in his kitty that includes Theal, Yung Mung Sung, Oomai Vizhigal and Bagheera.