Pon Manickavel Release Date And Streaming Time On Disney + Hotstar, Details Here

Pon
Manickavel,
the
highly-anticipated
action
thriller
is
all
set
to
get
a
direct
OTT
release.
The
movie,
which
features
Prabhudeva
in
the
lead
role,
is
directed
by
AC
Mugil
Chellappan.
Pon
Manickavel,
which
is
based
on
a
real-life
police
officer
of
the
same
name,
features
Prabhudeva
in
the
first
cop
role
of
his
career.
As
per
the
latest
updates,
the
action
thriller
is
all
set
to
release
on
Disney
+
Hotstar
on
November
19,
Friday
at
12
AM.
The
official
trailer
of
Pon
Manickavel
which
marks
Prabhudeva's
50th
outing
in
the
film
industry
has
garnered
the
attention
of
the
Tamil
cinema
audiences.
Nivetha
Pethuraj,
the
popular
actress
is
appearing
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Prabhudeva
in
the
AC
Mugil
Chellappan
directorial.
Pon
Manickavel
features
Suresh
Chandra
Menon,
Soori,
Mahendran,
Prabhakaran,
and
others
in
the
other
pivotal
roles.
D
Imman,
the
National
award-winning
musician
has
composed
the
songs
and
background
score
for
the
movie.