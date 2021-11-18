Pon Manickavel Release Date And Streaming Time On Disney + Hotstar, Details Here

Pon Manickavel, the highly-anticipated action thriller is all set to get a direct OTT release. The movie, which features Prabhudeva in the lead role, is directed by AC Mugil Chellappan. Pon Manickavel, which is based on a real-life police officer of the same name, features Prabhudeva in the first cop role of his career.

As per the latest updates, the action thriller is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on November 19, Friday at 12 AM. The official trailer of Pon Manickavel which marks Prabhudeva's 50th outing in the film industry has garnered the attention of the Tamil cinema audiences.

Nivetha Pethuraj, the popular actress is appearing as the female lead opposite Prabhudeva in the AC Mugil Chellappan directorial. Pon Manickavel features Suresh Chandra Menon, Soori, Mahendran, Prabhakaran, and others in the other pivotal roles. D Imman, the National award-winning musician has composed the songs and background score for the movie.