Pon Manickavel Twitter Review: Here's What The Audience Think About Prabhudeva's Cop Thriller!

Pon Manickavel, the highly anticipated cop thriller that features Prabhudeva in the lead role, has finally premiered on Disney + Hotstar. The movie, which is directed by AC Mugil Chellappan, features Nivetha Pethuraj as the female lead. Pon Manickavel, which is scripted by the director himself, is based on a real-life police officer of the same name.

Prabhudeva, the leading man has gone for a complete image makeover for his character in the film. The actor-filmmaker is playing the first cop role of his acting career in the movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. However, Pon Manickavel hasn't completely forgotten the brilliant dancer Prabhudeva is.

Pon Manickavel revolves around the murder of a judge and Pon Manickavel, the deputy commissioner of police who handles the investigation. As per the latest updates, the Prabhudeva starrer is a formula cop thriller that follows the age-old tropes of Tamil cinema's police stories. However, casting Prabhudeva in the titular role is definitely not a cliched choice.

The AC Mugil Chellappan directorial features Suresh Chandra Menon, Soori, Mahendran, Prabhakaran, and others in the other pivotal roles. D Imman, the National award-winning musician has composed the songs and background score for Pon Manickavel.TG Venkatesh has handled the cinematography of the project. T Shivanandeeswaram has handled the editing of the project. The Prabhudeva starrer is bankrolled by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak, under the banner Jhabak Films.

Here's what the audience feels about Prabhudeva's Pon Manickavel. Have a look...

#PonManickavel my view ..



an average cop investigative thriller with forcefitting romance scenes and some songs ..



intha movie ku ethuku heroine nu theriala ...



boring first half with not bad second half ..



overall if you are too bored like me .. watch it .. else skip it ... https://t.co/5Bfckn2k9a — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) November 19, 2021

#PonManickavel 2/5 Outdated Story Line. Poor Screenplay. Weak Villain. PD's Performance Gud. Last 30 Mins Paakura Madhiri Iruku. No Logic, Predictable. BELOW AVERAGE... — MU Tamil Movie (@MUTamilMovie) November 19, 2021

#PonManickavel Good movie.. old story though , the screenplay with twists was good.. Climax and last 30 minutes was nice.. Good controlled acting from @PDdancing prabhu deva... the movie started little lame but eventually picked up well and ended nice.. comeback for PD — ebin varghese (@ebinvarghese001) November 18, 2021

#PonManickavel -⭐⭐ | @DisneyPlusHS

A below average entertainer. Looks like a mixture of more films. Screenplay was bad. @PDdancing was the only one that holds this movie completely. No strong villains, strong story. Songs are poor. Watch at your own risk. @Nivetha_Tweets - ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WVDAJUJzb3 — 𝒯𝒽𝒾𝓁𝒶𝒸𝓇𝒶𝒿 (@Thilacraj) November 18, 2021