Pongal 2021 Special: Soorarai Pottru, Ka Pae Ranasingam & Other Films To Be Telecast On TV

The Tamil makkal are all set to welcome Pongal on a positive and cheerful note. For Kollywood movie buffs the festival is indeed going to be a grand occasion to celebrate as Thalapathy Vijay's Master is releasing on January 13, 2021.

Other than the action-entertainer, Simbu's rural drama Eeswaran will also hit the screens on the occasion of Pongal (January 14). Interestingly, Jayam Ravi's 25th venture Bhoomi will compete with the two big films, but on a different platform. The entertainer will release on Pongal on Disney+ Hotstar.

Interestingly, the release of films like Master will also serve as an opportunity to analyse the inflow of people to the theatres post COVID-19 lockdown. The release of films amid the pandemic will also help several filmmakers and actors to choose between OTT platforms and theatres.

Well, for those who are skeptical about walking out of their houses and watching films in theatres amid the pandemic scare, worry not as a promising array of films are in store for the mini-screen audience for Pongal.

Check out the complete list of movies to watch this Pongal!

Sun TV

January 14

• Pattas: 11:00 am

• Poojai: 3.00 pm

• Soorarai Pottru: 6.30 pm

January 15

• Pettai: 11.00 am

• Vettaikaran: 3.00 pm

• Pulikuthi Pandi: 6.30 pm

January 16

• Thillalangadi: 9.30 am

• Natpe Thunai: 3.00 pm

• Kanchana 3: 6.30 pm

January 17

• 96: 9.30 am

• Kodi: 3.00 pm

• Viswasam: 6.30 pm

Vijay TV

January 14

• Adithya Varma: 10.30 am

January 15

• Penguin: 2.30 pm

Zee Tamil

January 14

• Ka Pae Ranasingam: 4.00 pm

January 15

• Biskoth: 4.00 pm

Vijay Super TV

January 14

• Kazhugu: 9.00 am

