Ponniyin Selvan: A Grand Audio Launch Event To Be Held Outside India!

Ponniyin Selvan, the dream project of veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam is currently nearing the final stage of production. Recently, music composer AR Rahman had shared a making video which was recorded during the live recording session of Ponniyin Selvan, to the much excitement of the Tamil cinema audiences. Now, the latest reports suggest that the makers are planning a grand audio launch event for the project.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the Ponniyin Selvan team is planning to have a grand audio launch event outside India. The sources close to the Mani Ratnam directorial suggest that the audio launch event will be held mostly in January 2022, in Dubai. After the global audio launch, the makers are also planning to conduct a special event in Chennai as well.

Expectations are riding high on the music score of Ponniyin Selvan, as the project once again brings back the golden duo, Mani Ratnam and AR Rahman. Interestingly, the Oscar award-winning musician had done the research for over a decade to compose the original score for the project. The reports suggest that Rahman even collected some ancient Tamil musical instruments, from the vintage bazaars of Indonesia.

As reported earlier, director Mani Ratnam and his team have almost finished the shooting of both the parts of Ponniyin Selvan. The first installment of the two-part film, which has been titled Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 aka PS 1, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in Summer 2022. Ahead of its release, the makers are planning to reveal the highly anticipated official teaser for Pongal 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's epic novel of the same name, features an extensive star cast including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, and others. The magnum opus is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's home banner Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.