REVEALED: Details About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Role In Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Of late, a lot of pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been doing the rounds on social media. Recently, the beautiful actress resumed shooting of her highly anticipated film, the Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan, in Pondicherry.

Well, among several pictures on the Internet from the film's behind-the-scenes, what caught the attention of netizens is Master Raaghavan Murugan's latest Instagram post featuring Aishwarya. Apparently, on July 27, the actor took to his picture-video sharing handle to upload some lovely pictures with his co-star from the film sets. Further, he shared the post on his Instagram stories and accidentally revealed the characters they both are playing in the Mani Ratnam directorial. According to the stories shared by Murugan, which he deleted later on, Aishwarya will be playing the role of Nandini and the young actor will be seen essaying her son, Pandiya Ilavarasan (Prince of Pandiya Kingdom) in the epic drama. In the story, he wrote, "Nandhini devi and Pandiya ilavarasan."

For the post, Raaghavan Murugan used the caption, "With @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb mam at the break of #ponniyinselvan shoot and that was a great experience acting with her."

On a related note, actress Aishwarya Lekshmi has also joined the latest schedule of the film. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil literary novel Ponniyin Selvan, the period drama is backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The film has an ensemble cast including Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, R Sarath Kumar, R Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Rahman, Kishore and Arun Chidambaram.

Jointly penned by Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, Ponniyin Selvan's technical team includes music composer AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi Varman and editor A Sreekar Prasad.