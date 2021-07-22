Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Aishwarya Lekshmi Resume Shooting For The Mani Ratnam Directorial

Recently, the shoot of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan reportedly resumed in Pondicherry. It was reported that Jayam Ravi, one of the lead actors of the film has resumed shooting while Karthi and Vikram are yet to join the team.

Well, the latest we hear is about beautiful actresses Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aishwarya Lekshmi joining the ongoing schedule. Reportedly, the duo is shooting important sequences as of now, and will be moving to Hyderabad along with other cast and crew members for a month-long schedule. Recently (July 19), an intriguing poster of the film was dropped by the makers.

Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil literary novel of the same title, the period drama is backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Also featuring actors like Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Rahman, Kishore and Arun Chidambaram in prominent roles, the film will reportedly release in two parts. Jointly written by Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, the epic drama's technical crew includes music composer AR Rahman, director of cinematography Ravi Varman and editor A Sreekar Prasad. Ponniyin Selvan is slated to hit the cinemas in April 2022.

On a related note, Aishwarya Rai was previously seen in Fanney Khan (2018) opposite Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. As of Aishwarya Lekshmi, the actress has a slew of projects in her kitty including Kaanekkane, Archana 31 Not Out, Kumari, Godse and Bismi Special. She was last seen in Jagame Thandhiram opposite Dhanush. The film directed by Karthik Subbaraj was released on Netflix on June 18.