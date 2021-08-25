Ponniyin Selvan: Jayam Ravi Wraps Up The Mani Ratnam Directorial; Pens A Special Note

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated Mani Ratnam directorial is nearing the final stage of its production. Jayam Ravi, the talented actor who plays one of the lead roles, finally wrapped up his portions for both parts of the project. The Ponniyin Selvan actor took to his official social media pages and shared the news, with a special post.

"They say leadership and learning is indispensable to each other. To watch you lead this magnum opus with utmost precision whilst imparting so much knowledge around has been an experience of a lifetime sir. Thank you for your blessings, your humour, your caring nature and above all for believing in me sir. I will truly miss being on set with you and look forward to the day to work with you again. Yours forever, PS.

It's a wrap for not one but two movies. Heavy heart but onto other new beginnings with special blessings from my mother today. Happy birthday Ma ❤️," wrote Jayam Ravi in his post.

Check out Jayam Ravi's post here:

As per the latest updates, director Mani Ratnam and his team are currently busy with the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan in Orchha, Madhya Pradesh. The entire lead cast of the magnum opus, including Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Prakash Raj have been a part of the Madhya Pradesh schedule.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's renowned novel of the same name, is scripted by director Mani Ratnam himself, along with Siva Anand and Kumaravel. AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.