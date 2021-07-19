Ponniyin Selvan: Mani Ratnam Resumes The Shooting Of His Ambitious Project

Ponniyin Selvan, the upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial is unarguably one of the most anticipated projects of the Indian film industry. The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name, has been under production for a very long time. The shooting of Ponniyin Selvan has been resumed now, after the long delay caused by the pandemic.

According to the latest updates, Mani Ratnam has kickstarted the new schedule of his dream project in Pondicherry. As per the reports, Jayam Ravi, who plays one of the lead roles in the movie, will be a part of this schedule. Vikram and Karthi, the other two leading men of Ponniyin Selvan, are also expected to resume the shoot in a few days.

After completing the Pondicherry portions, the Ponniyin Selvan team will be moving to Hyderabad for the month-long schedule. Mani Ratnam is reportedly planning to wrap up the filming of the project by the end of 2021. If things go as planned, the first part of the magnum opus will hit the theatres in Summer 2022.

Along with Vikram, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi, Ponniyin Selvan features an extensive star cast including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Prabhu Ganesan, Lal, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rahman, Sarath Kumar, R Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Kishore and so on in the other pivotal roles.

The movie is scripted by director Mani Ratnam himself, along with Siva Anand and Kumaravel. AR Rahman has composed the songs and original score for the movie. Ravi Varman is the director of photography. Sreekar Prasad handles the editing. Ponniyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.