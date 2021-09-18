Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 Shoot Is Completed: Meet The Cast & Crew Of The Mani Ratnam Directorial!

Ponniyin
Selvan,
the
highly
anticipated
Tamil
epic
drama
has
been
under
production
for
the
past
couple
of
years.
Interestingly,
the
shooting
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
Part
1
is
now
finally
completed.
The
highly
exciting
update
was
revealed
by
the
cast
and
crew
members
of
the
Mani
Ratnam
directorial
through
their
official
social
media
handles,
on
Saturday
(September
18,
2021).
As
per
the
reports,
director
Mani
Ratnam
and
his
team
have
finished
filming
the
entire
portions
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
Part
1,
and
major
portions
of
Part
2.
The
final
portions
of
PS
1,
featuring
Karthi
was
filmed
in
Pollachi
in
a
short
schedule.
The
veteran
filmmaker
is
expected
to
shoot
the
rest
of
the
portions
for
Ponniyin
Selvan
Part
2,
featuring
Vikram,
Aishwarya
Rai,
and
Trisha
Krishnan,
after
a
break.
To
the
unversed,
Ponniyin
Selvan,
which
was
considered
as
a
'jinxed'
project
by
the
Tamil
film
industry
insiders
is
finally
being
made
into
a
film
after
a
long
wait
of
65
years.
The
film,
which
is
based
on
Kalki
Krishnamoorthy's
legendary
novel
of
the
same
name,
was
planned
and
shelved
many
times.
Several
popular
stars
of
the
industry
like
MG
Ramachandran,
Shivaji
Ganeshan,
Kamal
Haasan,
Vijay,
Mahesh
Babu,
had
come
on
board
for
the
film
at
various
stages,
but
it
never
materialised.
With
the
completion
of
Ponniyin
Selvan
Part
1,
Mani
Ratnam
has
unarguably
achieved
a
major
feat,
which
the
industry
thought
impossible
for
the
longest
time.
If
the
reports
are
to
be
believed,
a
major
update
on
Ponniyin
Selvan,
most
probably
the
most-awaited
official
teaser,
will
be
revealed
very
soon.