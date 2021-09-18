Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 Shoot Is Completed: Meet The Cast & Crew Of The Mani Ratnam Directorial!

Ponniyin Selvan, the highly anticipated Tamil epic drama has been under production for the past couple of years. Interestingly, the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 is now finally completed. The highly exciting update was revealed by the cast and crew members of the Mani Ratnam directorial through their official social media handles, on Saturday (September 18, 2021).

As per the reports, director Mani Ratnam and his team have finished filming the entire portions of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, and major portions of Part 2. The final portions of PS 1, featuring Karthi was filmed in Pollachi in a short schedule. The veteran filmmaker is expected to shoot the rest of the portions for Ponniyin Selvan Part 2, featuring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, and Trisha Krishnan, after a break.

To the unversed, Ponniyin Selvan, which was considered as a 'jinxed' project by the Tamil film industry insiders is finally being made into a film after a long wait of 65 years. The film, which is based on Kalki Krishnamoorthy's legendary novel of the same name, was planned and shelved many times. Several popular stars of the industry like MG Ramachandran, Shivaji Ganeshan, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Mahesh Babu, had come on board for the film at various stages, but it never materialised.

With the completion of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, Mani Ratnam has unarguably achieved a major feat, which the industry thought impossible for the longest time. If the reports are to be believed, a major update on Ponniyin Selvan, most probably the most-awaited official teaser, will be revealed very soon.