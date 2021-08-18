Ponniyin Selvan: Prakash Raj Is Back To Work After Surgery, Shares Picture With Mani Ratnam And Karthi!

Just recently, Prakash Raj underwent surgery to fix a fracture in his left shoulder. The senior actor was reportedly shooting in Chennai for his forthcoming film Thiruchitrambalam during which the accident took place.

Well today (August 18), the star took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him with Karthi and Mani Ratnam, which has left his fans super thrilled. Post landing in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, he shared that they are on their way to Orchha (Niwari district) to shoot for the next schedule of Ponniyin Selvan. He tweeted, "BACK to work .. landed in Gwalior with #Maniratnam sir @Karthi_Offl on our way to Orchha for #PonniyinSelvan."

Interestingly, according to a list revealing the film's cast and character details leaked online, Prakash Raj will be seen playing the role of Sundara Chozhar in the Mani Ratnam directorial. The cast and crew members were previously shooting in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City.

BACK to work .. landed in Gwalior with #Maniratnam sir @Karthi_Offl on our way to Orchha for #PonniyinSelvan .. pic.twitter.com/0RjfonSc4l — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 18, 2021

Jointly written by Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, the film also features Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Sarath Kumar, Sobhita, Riyaz Khan, Kishore, Ashwin, Mohanram, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu and Lal. Ponniyin Selvan has music composed by AR Rahman and camera cranked by Ravi Varman. The film's editing is carried out by A Sreekar Prasad. Based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil literary novel Ponniyin Selvan, the period drama is bankrolled by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The Karthi-starrer is set to release in April 2022.

On a related note, Prakash Raj will next be seen in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal's Enemy. He is also a part of Telugu projects Pushpa and Major starring Allu Arjun and Adivi Sesh respectively. He also has KGF: Chapter 2, one of the highly anticipated Kannada films featuring Yash.