Prakash Raj Gets Married Again, But There’s A Twist!

Actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday (August 24) celebrated his 11th wedding anniversary with his wife Pony Verma in a very filmy way. On the very special occasion, the lovely couple got married again and it is all thanks to their son Vedhant. Apparently, the 7-year-old wanted to witness his parents' wedding and the couple obliged. His kids, Meghana and Pooja, from his maiden wedding were also present on the occasion.

Prakash took to his Twitter handle to share a few love-soaked snaps with his beautiful wife and children as he wrote, "We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it. Family moments #bliss."

We got married again tonight..because our son #vedhant wanted to witness it 😍😍😍. Family moments #bliss pic.twitter.com/Vl29VlDQb4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

In the love-filled pictures, the couple can be seen exchanging rings and kissing each other in the most romantic way possible. The pictures have now gone viral on social media with many calling their relationship and family bonding an unconditional one.

Earlier, the actor shared a throwback picture from their wedding to wish his lady love on their 11th year of togetherness. Taggin Pony Prakash Raj he tweeted, "It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night" .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together.. #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj."

“It turned out so right.. for strangers in the night” .. thank you my darling wife .. for being a wonderful friend.. a lover and a great co traveller in our life together..🤗🤗🤗 #happyweddinganniversary @PonyPrakashraj pic.twitter.com/xPVZb6Ibb9 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 24, 2021

The duo entered wedlock in 2010 after Prakash parted ways with his first wife Lalitha Kumari in 2009. Pony is a Bollywood dance choreographer. She previously worked for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger Zinda Hai.

As of Prakash Raj, the actor is currently shooting for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan also starring Vikram Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha in the lead roles. He is also a part of Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Vishal's Enemy. His Telugu projects include Pushpa and Major starring Allu Arjun and Adivi Sesh respectively. Prakash also has KGF: Chapter 2 featuring Yash in the lead role.