Prime Video Launches The Much-Awaited Trailer Of Suriya Starrer Jai Bhim

Directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel, Jai Bhim is a gripping courtroom drama about the journey of one man who rose against all odds and championed the cause of justice for the oppressed. Headlined by Suriya, Jai Bhim will be streaming for Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories this Diwali on 2 November 2021 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

MUMBAI, India, 22 October 2021: Prime Video today unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film Jai Bhim, starring Suriya in the lead role. Set to release globally this Diwali in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on November 2, 2021, the film is a part of Prime Video India's festive lineup. Written and directed by Tha. Se. Gnanavel and starring Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose in pivotal roles, Jai Bhim has been produced by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2D Entertainment. Co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian, Jai Bhim has music by Sean Rolden. The team behind this film also includes DOP SR Kadhir, Editor Philominraj, and Art Director Kadhir.

Jai Bhim is a thought-provoking story based on true events that happened in the 1990s in Tamil Nadu. The fast-paced trailer takes us into the life of a hardworking tribal couple, Senggeni and Rajakannu. Their world falls apart when Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later goes missing from police custody. Sengenni in her efforts to find her husband seeks the help of Advocate Chandru, intensely portrayed by Suriya, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and fight all odds to bring justice to the tribal woman.

"Jai Bhim is a poignant tale about a man who emerges like a speck of light in the lives of the helpless, making it a beautiful and inspirational story to bring to our customers this Diwali," said Manish Menghani, Head, Content Licensing, Amazon Prime Video India. "With a compelling narrative and powerful performances, the film has all the makings of blockbuster. As Suriya dons the mantle of a common man's champion, the gripping storyline shows us how one man can be a motivation to many. We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with 2D Entertainment and add this much-awaited, stimulating story to our existing repertoire."

"When this story was narrated to me, it tugged at my heartstrings. The narrative of Jai Bhim represents extraordinary strength and, most importantly, the value of human rights," said Founder of 2D Entertainment, Producer, and lead actor Suriya who essays the role of Advocate Chandru. "I hope that I have done justice in portraying this character in the film. We are happy to continue our collaboration with Prime Video for this special film and take it to audiences the world over in multiple languages. With Tha. Se. Gnanavel's vision as a director, we have been able to put together a film that will travel across borders and connect with viewers at an emotional level."

"With Jai Bhim, it is my heartfelt wish to reach out to audiences and have them know how the sheer grit and determination of just one man can turn into a movement and how each small step can turn into a big leap," said Tha.Se. Gnanavel, Director of Jai Bhim. "The story of Jai Bhim is very close to my heart as it dwells upon an intriguing subject, that of a social crusader taking the call of fighting for the rights of a helpless, downtrodden woman and delivering justice to her. For me, it was very important that this film reaches out to as wide an audience as possible and I am glad for Jai Bhim's release on Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and I am delighted that it will be watched by cinema lovers across 240 countries and territories. I am looking forward to the audience's reaction upon the release of Jai Bhim this Diwali on 2 November."

