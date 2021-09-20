Priyanka Chopra Is In Love With 'Two Two Two' Song From Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal; See Post!

Priyanka Chopra, the International icon is totally impressed with the Two Two Two song of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actress recently took to her official Twitter page and shared the Two Two Two song video, along with a sweet message for music composer Anirudh Ravichander and director Vignesh Shivan. Priyanka Chopra's gesture came out as a great surprise for Tamil music lovers.

"Love it! Well done @anirudhofficial & @VigneshShivN. Also happy birthday Vignesh. ❤️ Congrats to the team of #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal @VijaySethuOffl #Nayanthara @Samanthaprabhu2 @Rowdy_Pictures @7screenstudio @SonyMusicSouth," reads Priyanka Chopra's tweet.

The cast and crew members of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal revealed the much-awaited Two Two Two song from the movie on the special occasion of director Vignesh Shivan's birthday. "Here we go! #TwoTwoTwo from #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhal -https://youtu.be/Lyr6c84d5AI Happy Birthday dear @VigneshShivN. Thank you @SunidhiChauhan5 and @SanjanaKalmanje for your energy :)," wrote Anirudh Ravichander who released the song through his official Twitter page.

The Two Two Two song, which is a super fun fast number, features the music composer Anirudh Ravichander. The exciting song video is conceptualised and directed by Vignesh Shivan. SR Kathir ISC has handled the cinematography of the song video. The dance choreography is handled by Sandy. However, the reports suggest that Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal will feature another version of the Two Two Two song, featuring the lead actors Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Akkineni.

The Vignesh Shivan directorial will also mark the first onscreen collaboration of Nayanthara and Samantha, who are the two most sought-after leading ladies of Tamil cinema. The project is jointly produced by director Vignesh Shivan's home banner Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios. Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which is currently under the final stage of its production, is expected to hit theaters in 2022.