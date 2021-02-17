R Ashwin Reacts To Fans Asking Him & Moeen Ali For Valimai Update During Ind Vs Eng Second Test Match

Thala Ajith's fans can't keep calm to know updates about his next Valimai. A few days ago, the actor had expressed his disappointment over fans asking about Valimai update in public and political events, and requested them to be patient. Amidst all, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently reacted to the fans' gesture when they asked him and England's all-rounder Moeen Ali for Ajith Kumar-starrer's update during India vs England's second test match in Chennai.

In an interview with a YouTube channel, R Ashwin praised people of Tamil Nadu for showing love towards cinema. Sharing an interesting incident, the Indian bowler said, "While I was in the boundary line fielding, suddenly some fans called out my name and shouted 'Thala Ashwin, Ashwin, Valimai update'." The Indian player was confused after hearing fans' request, but when they asked the same thing to England's all-rounder Moeen Ali, he understood the same.

Ashwin further stated, "When I went back and googled what it was, I couldn't control my laughter. While I was thinking how can I connect to 'Valimai' update when am playing match, suddenly the next day, Moeen Ali walked up to me and asked 'what is Valimai'. Then I understood when Moeen Ali was fielding at the same spot."

R Ashwin feels that fans' gesture of asking about Valimai update is unforgettable. He said that Vijay-starrer Master was a great film, but he can't forget the way Thala Ajith fans asked England players about the film's update. Coming back to Ajith Kumar, the Tamil actor said that the update will come at the right time. Producer Boney Kapoor also mentioned in his recent tweet that they are working on the film's first look and are looking forward to present it soon.

Directed by H Vinoth, Valimai also stars Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Sumitha and Pugazh in key roles. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor under his banner Bayview Projects LLP.

