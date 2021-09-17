Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum: First Single Seera Seera Out!

The makers of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum today (September 17) released the first single of the film- 'Seera Seera'.

The soulful track is sung by Mahalingam, Rajeshwari & Krishh and the lyrics of the song are written by Yugabharathi. 'Seera Seera' is a perfect song that will make you travel to a village ambiance. The song beautifully captures the simple little pleasure of life. The lush green fields with cows tilling the frame and depiction of villagers doing their household chores is a treat to the eyes of the viewers.

Annabelle Sethupathi Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Annabelle Sethupathi Movie Review: Partially Enjoyable Fantasy Comedy That Demands You Turn Your Brain Off!

Speaking about the song, Rajsekar, co-producer of the movie said, "We wanted to come up with a song which brings out the diversity of India that makes it one of the most-vibrant nations of the world", said Rajasekhar. He added, "Furthermore, we also looked to compose the track in a way that brings out the essence of rustic and deeply-rooted elements that one experiences in a village. Seera Seera is a beautiful description of village life that makes the viewers happy. I am filled with gratitude that this song is sung by Mahalingam, Rajeshwari & Krishh, who have taken this song to another level. Their deep and mesmerizing voices are just perfect for this song. Krishh is a well-known singer who is also debuting as a music director from this movie. He did a phenomenal job by blending folk music with modern music. I hope the viewers love it as much as we loved making Seera Seera."

Starring Ramya Pandian, Vani Bhojan, Mithun Manickam and Vadivel Murugan, the film popularly called RARA is slated to release on September 24, 2021.

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, produced by Surya under his banner, 2D entertainment, RARA is all set to release on exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.