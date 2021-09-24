Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Popular streaming platform Amazon Prime Video today (September 24) dropped the highly anticipated film Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum. Helmed by Arisil Moorthy, the socio-political drama has also become the latest victim of piracy. The film has been leaked on various piracy based websites including Telegram, Movierulz and Tamilrockers.

This is not the first instance when a film released on an OTT platform has leaked online within hours. Earlier films like Boomika, Kasada Thapara, Dikkiloona were also leaked similarly that too in high definition quality. Well now, the sudden leak of Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum on infamous websites might affect its viewership on the video streaming platform.

Well, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum has been getting impressive reviews from all corners with many appreciating the film's unique narration and intense performances of actors including Ramya Pandian and Mithun Manickam.

According to the streaming platform, the film talks about a village, which is breaking news on all television channels, but the people of the village don't have electricity to watch television.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum also stars Vani Bhojan and Vadivel Murugan in prominent roles. Suriya and Jyotika are backing the film under their production banner 2D Entertainment. Earlier, unveiling the trailer of the film, the actor had shared that he believes the cast and crew have made a strong film. He had tweeted, "Every film should entertain and make an impact, I believe this new team has made a strong one. Hope you like it."

For the unversed, Suriya recently signed a lucrative deal with Amazon Prime Video under which his next four films will be released exclusively on the video streaming platform. After Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, his projects like Jai Bhim, Udanpirappe and Oh My Dog will also be released in the months to come.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum's songs are composed by renowned music director Krishh while the camera is cranked by M Sukumar.