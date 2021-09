Amazon Prime Video on Thursday (September 23) dropped a beautiful and mesmerizing song from the upcoming Tamil film, Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum (RARA). The song, titled 'Lallariyo Lallariyo', depicts a strong brotherly bond between the two lead characters from the movie.

The video also showcases some candid BTS moments of the song. Sung by Vel Murugan, the song is written by Ve. Madhankumar and composed by Krishh.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Twitter Review: Did The Mithun-Ramya Pandian Starrer Impress Audiences?

Directed by Arisil Moorthy, RARA is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Backed by Suriya and Jyotika's 2D Entertainment, the film features Ramya Pandian and Mithun Maickam in the lead roles.