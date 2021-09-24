    For Quick Alerts
      Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Twitter Review: Did The Mithun-Ramya Pandian Starrer Impress Audiences?

      Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, also referred to as RARA has finally released today (September 24) on Amazon Prime Video. The rural drama is the first of the four-film deal signed between the popular OTT platform and actor Suriya's production company 2D Entertainment.

      Written and helmed by debutant Arisil Moorthy, the social satire-themed film has been getting positive response from the audiences. Though the storyline seems conventional, the movie buffs are all praise for the film's fine and realistic narration, lead actors' intense performances and music.

      Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum features Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Ramya Pandian, Mithun Manickam and Vani Bhojan in the key roles. Actor Vadivel Murugan is playing a prominent role in the Arisil Moorthy-directorial. RARA follows Kunnimuthu, a farmer and his wife Veerayi (played by Mithun and Ramya respectively), who lose their bulls, Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who were more like children to them. The villager's search for their missing bulls forms the crux of the film.

      The film's title is inspired by the evergreen song of the same name from Rajinikanth's 1978 film Mullum Malarum. Backed by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner 2D Entertainment, the rural drama has music composed by Krishh and cinematography handled by M Sukumar. On a related note, apart from the trailer, the film's songs including 'Seera Seera', 'Kaasu', and 'Lallariyo Lallariyo' have also been released so far.

      Well, as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum becomes the talk of the town with its grand release, let us see if the film has been able to impress the audiences or not. Scroll down for Twitterati's reaction.

