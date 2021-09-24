Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum Twitter Review: Did The Mithun-Ramya Pandian Starrer Impress Audiences?

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, also referred to as RARA has finally released today (September 24) on Amazon Prime Video. The rural drama is the first of the four-film deal signed between the popular OTT platform and actor Suriya's production company 2D Entertainment.

Written and helmed by debutant Arisil Moorthy, the social satire-themed film has been getting positive response from the audiences. Though the storyline seems conventional, the movie buffs are all praise for the film's fine and realistic narration, lead actors' intense performances and music.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum features Bigg Boss Tamil 4 fame Ramya Pandian, Mithun Manickam and Vani Bhojan in the key roles. Actor Vadivel Murugan is playing a prominent role in the Arisil Moorthy-directorial. RARA follows Kunnimuthu, a farmer and his wife Veerayi (played by Mithun and Ramya respectively), who lose their bulls, Karuppan and Vellaiyan, who were more like children to them. The villager's search for their missing bulls forms the crux of the film.

Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum: 5 Reasons Why You Should Watch Mithun Manickam-Ramya Pandian's Rural Drama

Mithun Manickam Opens Up On His Debut In Arisil Moorthy's Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum

The film's title is inspired by the evergreen song of the same name from Rajinikanth's 1978 film Mullum Malarum. Backed by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner 2D Entertainment, the rural drama has music composed by Krishh and cinematography handled by M Sukumar. On a related note, apart from the trailer, the film's songs including 'Seera Seera', 'Kaasu', and 'Lallariyo Lallariyo' have also been released so far.

Well, as Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum becomes the talk of the town with its grand release, let us see if the film has been able to impress the audiences or not. Scroll down for Twitterati's reaction.

#RaameAndalumRaavaneAandalum (Tamil|2021) - AMAZON PRIME.



Thin plot, Authentic, Decent perf from d leads. Kodangi’s few one liners r gud. 1st Hlf is avg, 2nd hlf is bore. Music doesnt support. Lacks interesting scenes & freshness in writing. Felt like an Art film. BELOW AVERAGE! pic.twitter.com/IjqzoLfuGV — CK Review (@CKReview1) September 24, 2021

#RaameAndalumRaavaneAandalum | TAMIL | 2021



Story follows Kunnimuthu's quest to find his lost bulls - Vellaiyan and Karuppan.



Really good castings! Story started well, plot gradually preach to social theme around the village and became draggy. Could have been a short film. pic.twitter.com/0AT6JubSQP — Movie Intuition (@MovieIntuition) September 23, 2021

#RaameAndalumRaavaneAandalum Review 3/5



Thin plot, Bakrid movie Reference, @vanibhojanoffl well acting & Big plus, Never interest screenplay, first half below average second half OK, bgm & Songs average, oru problem oda life innoru problem varai than 💥



totally average movie. — CINEMA RASIGAN (@cinemarasigan25) September 24, 2021