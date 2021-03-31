Radha Ravi Makes Controversial Remark Against Nayanthara And Udhayanidhi Stalin [Video]

Actor-politician Radha Ravi recently made a controversial remark against actress Nayanthara and actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin. Recently, at a political event, Radha Ravi said that his words were misunderstood by the people as he claims to have not degraded the actress in the past. For the unversed, a couple of years ago, he had spoken ill about Nayanthara at a movie's promotional event.

Ahead of Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Radha Ravi attacked his previous political party, where he worked with Udayanidhi Stalin. While commenting about the same, in his recent speech, the veteran Tamil actor questioned his previous party and asked who is Nayanthara to them. He then said that he doesn't care if Nayanthara and Udhayanidhi are in a relationship. For the unversed, a couple of years ago, the political party had temporarily dismissed Radha Ravi for making derogatory comments about Nayanthara.

Well, the speech's video is going viral on social media, it has not gone down well with the Lady Superstar fans. They have started slamming Radha Ravi for speaking ill about the famous South Indian actress.

#RadhaRavi the star campaigner of B.J.P hasn't learned his lesson nor would never learn I suppose... He yet again shames #Nayanthara in a stage!!



I wonder how can he get away with such disgusting, disgraceful, ill talks on one of South India's biggest actors...!! https://t.co/cwFsEFPuub pic.twitter.com/7hia5FfVDU — Visvesh ✨ (@PawPawVee) March 31, 2021

In 2019, when Radha Ravi had spoken about Nayanthara, it was in bad taste and the actress had expressed her disappointment over his misogynistic remarks. She called his remarks sexist and said that he relies on cheap popularity tactics to grab some limelight.

Talking about Nayanthara's career, the actress will next be seen in the Malayalam film Nizhal, opposite Kunchacko Boban. She is also a part of three Tamil films like Netrikann, Annaatthe and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

