Radikaa Sarathkumar To Quit Acting In Television Shows?

Radikaa Sarathkumar is one of the renowned names in Tamil TV industry. The veteran actress impressed fans with her performances in popular shows like Penn, Chithi, Annamalai, Arasi and so on. But now, after entertaining audiences on the small screen, Radikaa has reportedly decided to quit acting on TV.

In a recent political meet held in Vaniyambadi, Radikaa Sarathkumar informed fans about the same. For the unversed, Radikaa's husband Sarathkumar, is the founder of a political party named, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi. The actress is the secretary of State Women's Wing of the party. Well, the Tamil Nadu state's assembly elections are coming soon, and Radikaa has reportedly planned to devote more time in her political career and help her husband.

As per a report published in a leading portal, Radikaa Sarathkumar is not entirely moving out of the small screen, as she will still produce shows on TV. Notably, in her meet, she made it clear that she will not quit acting on the big screen. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

For the unversed, she is currently playing the role of Saradha in Chithi 2, which is being produced by her. Talking about her films, she will next be seen in multiple Tamil projects such as Pirandhal Parasakthi, Oh Andha Naatkal, Dhruva Natchathiram, Jail and Kuruthi Aattam.

