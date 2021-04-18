Raiza Wilson's Skin Treatment Goes Horribly Wrong; Actress Lashes Out Against Dermatologist

Raiza Wilson, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss Tamil recently shocked her followers by sharing an after-treatment picture of herself. The actress took to her Instagram page and shared a picture that was clicked after her skin treatment went horribly wrong. Raiza Wilson has also lashed out against her dermatologist, in her Insta story.

"Visited @drbhairavisenthil yesterday for a simple facial treatment, she forced me to do a procedure which I did not need, and this is the result," wrote Raiza Wilson who shared the picture of her bruised face in her Insta story. "She refused to meet me or talk to me today. Staff said she's out of town," added the actress.

Later, in her next Insta story, Raiza Wilson shared the screenshots of personal messages from her followers who faced similar issues with this dermatologist. "My inbox is flooded with people who have faced similar issues with this doctor, tragic," the actress wrote.

Coming to Raiza Wilson's acting career, the young talent made her acting debut with the Dhanush starrer Velailla Pattadhari 2, in which she appeared in a supporting role. Later, she rose to fame with the first season of the highly popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, which was hosted by legendary actor Kamal Haasan.