Raiza Wilson Shares Pictures Days After Her Facial Treatment Went Wrong; Asks If She Looks Hot

Of late, actress and Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raiza Wilson shocked her fans after she shared a picture of herself with swelling under one of her eyes. Alleging that she was forced to get a facial treatment by a Chennai-based dermatologist, the actress revealed that the procedure went wrong, which was also evident in the picture shared. As per the actress, though she tried to contact the doctor after the treatment, the latter was unreachable.

Well, days after the unfortunate ordeal, the actress has yet again taken to her Instagram handle to share the latest pictures with her innumerable fans. Sharing multiple pictures of herself, the Pyaar Prema Kaadhal actress asked her fans if she looks hot. Also, Raiza captioned another picture as, "What a beauty." Though it is not clear if the diva was taking a jibe at the dermatologist, the actress has indeed turned heads with her latest pictures.

Check Raiza's Instagram Story Here

Let us tell you that the doctor has reportedly acknowledged that Raiza's skin might have reacted owing to the side effects of the treatment. She also added that the swelling wasn't serious and would ease up in a few days without causing any damage to her skin. Apparently, the dermatologist also added that she will be initiating legal action against Raiza as she defamed her and her clinic with her derogatory remarks. Reportedly, she will be claiming an apology along with compensation for defamation and loss caused by the actress.

On the work front, Raiza Wilson has a string of projects in her kitty including Alice, Kadhalikka Yarumillai and Hashtag Love which are under different stages of production.

Also Read: Raiza Wilson's Skin Treatment Goes Horribly Wrong; Actress Lashes Out Against Dermatologist

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay And Jr NTR To Unite For Atlee's Multi-Starrer Project?