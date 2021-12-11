Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By Thalaiva!
Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to ring in his 71st birthday tomorrow (December 12). Best known for his out of the ordinary acting style and unique mannerisms on-screen, the legendary actor stepped into the world of cinemas with the 1975 National Award-winning film Apoorva Ragangal helmed by Balachander. Though Kamal Haasan was the film's leading man, the Tamil audiences couldn't help noticing Rajini, who aced his role as Pandiyan to utter perfection.
From a bus conductor to the south's biggest superstar, Rajinikanth's journey has surely been an inspiring one, that one should in fact take note of. Post a few releases, he made his debut as the leading actor with the 1976 film Moondru Mudichu and since then there has been no turning back. After much struggle and resurgence, the star catapulted to stardom with films like Thalapathi (1991), Annamalai (1992) Baasha (1995), Sivaji (2007), Thillu Mullu (1981), Enthiran (2010) and many others.
Well, as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor rings in his birthday tomorrow, we take a look at his net worth, remuneration and much more.
Rajinikanth’s Net Worth
The Annaatthe actor's net worth is said to be Rs 365 crore (as of 2021). According to reports, his monthly income is more than Rs 3 crore, while his average remuneration for films is Rs 50 crore. Most of his income comes from films and personal investments.
Luxury Vehicles
Rajinikanth is a car enthusiast and owns a good number of four-wheelers. His luxury four-wheel collection includes Premier Padmini (first car bought by the actor), Honda Civic, Toyota Innova, BMX X5, Rolls Royce Phantom. Reportedly, he also has Limousine worth Rs 22 crore.
Major Achievements
2021:
Dada
Saheb
Phalke
Award
2016: Padma Vibhushan
2011: MGR-Sivaji Award: Tamil Nadu State Government Award
2007: Raj Kapoor Award: Maharastra Government Award
2007: Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Sivaji (Best Actor)
2005: Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Chandramukhi (Best Actor)
2000: Padma Bhushan
1999: Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Padayappa (Best Actor)
1995: Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Muthu (Best Actor)
1989: Tamil Nadu State Film Award: MGR Award
1984: Kalaimani: Tamil Nadu State Government Award
1982: Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Moondru Mugam (Special Award)
1978: Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Mullum Malarum (Special Award)
Upcoming Films
Rajinikanth is yet to announce his next project. Though reports have been rife about his collaboration with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy, the duo is yet to confirm it.