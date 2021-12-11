Rajinikanth Birthday Special: Net Worth, Remuneration And Luxury Vehicles Owned By Thalaiva!

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to ring in his 71st birthday tomorrow (December 12). Best known for his out of the ordinary acting style and unique mannerisms on-screen, the legendary actor stepped into the world of cinemas with the 1975 National Award-winning film Apoorva Ragangal helmed by Balachander. Though Kamal Haasan was the film's leading man, the Tamil audiences couldn't help noticing Rajini, who aced his role as Pandiyan to utter perfection.

From a bus conductor to the south's biggest superstar, Rajinikanth's journey has surely been an inspiring one, that one should in fact take note of. Post a few releases, he made his debut as the leading actor with the 1976 film Moondru Mudichu and since then there has been no turning back. After much struggle and resurgence, the star catapulted to stardom with films like Thalapathi (1991), Annamalai (1992) Baasha (1995), Sivaji (2007), Thillu Mullu (1981), Enthiran (2010) and many others.

Well, as the Dadasaheb Phalke Award-winning actor rings in his birthday tomorrow, we take a look at his net worth, remuneration and much more.