Rajinikanth-Desingh Periyasamy’s Film To Feature A Popular Bollywood Actress?

Thalaiva Rajinikanth is all over the news. The actor recently resumed shooting of his highly awaited film Annaatthe in Chennai. A video from the sets of the film had also taken the internet by storm.

On the other hand, a lot of speculations have been doing the rounds about his next film after Annaatthe. It was recently reported that the actor might join hands with Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal director Desingh Periyasamy for his next. Now, according to latest buzz on social media, the film's makers have approached Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone to play the leading lady. Though there is no confirmation about her meeting with the makers, rumours are rife that the actress was part of a narration session and is yet to sign on the dotted lines.

If the rumours turn out to be true, the film will mark Rajinikanth and Deepika's second collaboration after Kochadaiiyaan (2014) that released in Tamil and Hindi.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will release on November 4 coinciding with Diwali. The actor will also soon start dubbing for the film in Hyderabad. Also featuring Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Meena Sagar, Kushboo Sundar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles, the rural drama is directed by Siva and backed by Sun Pictures. The technical team of Annaatthe includes music composer D Imman, editor Ruben and director of photography Vetri.

As of Deepika Padukone, the actress will next be seen in '83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Siddharth Anand's Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Nag Ashwin's #Prabhas21, Shakun Batra's yet-to-be-titled film and Amit Ravindernath Sharma's The Intern remake.