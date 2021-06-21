Rajinikanth Flies To The US For Medical Check Up; Pictures Go Viral

Rajinikanth, the superstar has flown to the US on June 19, Saturday. As reported earlier, the Annaatthe star, along with his wife Latha, left for the US for his general check-up and to get some special tests done. Rajinikanth was spotted at the Chennai International airport earlier on Saturday, and his pictures are now going viral on social media.

According to the latest updates, the superstar and his wife are planning to spend at least a month in the USA, until they finish the detailed health check-up. Rajinikanth reportedly decided to fly to the US, after he went through major health issues during the shooting of Annaatthe, in December 2020.

As reported earlier, Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwarya and her husband, actor Dhanush are already in the US with their kids. The couple and kids have been staying there since February 2021, as Dhanush has been shooting for his Hollywood project The Gray Man in Los Angeles.

So, this USA visit will be more like a family trip for Rajinikanth and his wife Lata, who will be reunited with their daughter and family after a long gap. If the reports are to be true, Dhanush and Aishwarya are planning to continue their stay in the US, until the superstar finishes his health check-up.

Coming to Rajinikanth's career, the actor has finished his portions for Annaatthe, the upcoming Siva directorial, last month. The highly anticipated movie is expected to get a theatrical release once the pandemic comes under control. The superstar has not signed any new projects so far, as he is planning to focus on his health now. However, the sources suggest that Rajinikanth might announce his next outing once he is back from the USA.