Rajinikanth Gets Permission To Fly To The US With Family Members?

The central government has reportedly granted permission to Kollywood's Superstar Rajinikanth to travel to the US with his family members. As per reports, the actor had earlier requested the union government to grant him permission to travel abroad citing health reasons and a medical check-up. Reportedly, the stalwart will be travelling in a chartered fight that has a capacity to carry 14 passengers. He will be flying with his family members including his wife Latha Rajinikanth.

It is said that Rajinikanth and his wife will be joining their daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Dhanush, who are currently in the states. For the unversed, the National Award-winning actor Dhanush is shooting for his debut Hollywood film The Gray Man, along with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. According to reports, the family will be returning to Chennai after the shooting and Rajinikanth's medical examination.

Talking about Rajini's Annaatthe, the film directed by Siva also features Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Apart from the divas, the film stars Meena Sagar, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. Produced by renowned banner Sun Pictures, the film's technical team includes music composer D Imman, cinematographer Vetri and editor Ruben. Annaatthe is currently scheduled to release on November 14, 2021.

On the other hand, after the terrific success of Karnan, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his gangster drama Jagame Thandhiram, which will be taking the OTT way by releasing directly on Netflix on June 18. The star is also a part of the Bollywood flick Atrangi Re and Karthick Naren's yet-to-be-titled film opposite Malavika Mohanan.