Rajinikanth Gets Second Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Fans Appreciate The Superstar

Rajinikanth recently made it to the headlines after he returned to Chennai post wrapping up the schedule of his forthcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. His return garnered huge attention as the shoot of the film was earlier seen getting disrupted owing to multiple reasons. Notably, the actor's health condition had also deteriorated during the film's Hyderabad schedule in December 2020.

Well, Kollywood's Thalaiva is back in news again for all things positive and good. The actor who never fails to charm his fans with his stellar performances in films, has now set an example for people who are dubious about the COVID-19 vaccine. Apparently, his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth recently shared a picture of the actor getting second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, which impressed his countless fans and followers. She had tweeted, "Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe."

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine 👍🏻 Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen in casuals as they appeared for the vaccination wearing face masks. With many appreciating the 70-year-old actor for taking the vaccine, the picture also became meme fodder on social media, with many declaring the end of COVID-19 stating that one can expect the unexpected if the person at the other end is Rajinikanth. A few also commented that Rajini's latest act might also motivate many to take the vaccine at the earliest. On a related note, Rajinikanth has donated Rs 1 crore towards Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Corona relief fund.

Meanwhile, the actor will soon start dubbing for Annaatthe in Chennai. Directed by Siva, the film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena and Jagapathi Babu. Backed by Sun Pictures, the rural drama will have a massive release on November 14, 2021.