Rajinikanth Hospitalised Due To Sudden Illness? Here Is What We Know

Rajinikanth,
the
ultimate
superstar
of
Tamil
cinema
is
reportedly
admitted
to
a
private
hospital
in
Chennai.
According
to
the
rumourmills,
the
Annaatthe
actor
was
hospitalised
after
he
suffered
headache
and
uneasiness.
The
reports
regarding
Rajinikanth's
ill
health
have
been
doing
rounds
in
social
media
for
the
past
few
hours,
and
have
left
the
veteran
actor's
fans
deeply
disturbed.
However,
the
sources
close
to
Thalaivar
have
now
made
a
revelation
about
his
actual
condition.
According
to
the
latest
updates,
Rajinikanth
has
visited
the
hospital
for
his
routine
health
check-up.
The
reports
suggest
that
the
Dadasaheb
Phalke
Award
winner
is
doing
perfectly
fine,
and
there
is
nothing
to
worry.
But,
it
has
also
been
confirmed
that
Rajinikanth
will
stay
at
the
hospital
for
a
day
until
he
finished
the
detailed
health
check-up.
The
latest
revelation
from
the
sources
close
to
the
Annaatthe
actor
has
come
out
as
a
great
relief
for
the
Rajini
fans,
who
were
extremely
worried
about
their
idol's
health.