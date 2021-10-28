Rajinikanth Hospitalised Due To Sudden Illness? Here Is What We Know

Rajinikanth, the ultimate superstar of Tamil cinema is reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. According to the rumourmills, the Annaatthe actor was hospitalised after he suffered headache and uneasiness. The reports regarding Rajinikanth's ill health have been doing rounds in social media for the past few hours, and have left the veteran actor's fans deeply disturbed.

However, the sources close to Thalaivar have now made a revelation about his actual condition. According to the latest updates, Rajinikanth has visited the hospital for his routine health check-up. The reports suggest that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner is doing perfectly fine, and there is nothing to worry.

But, it has also been confirmed that Rajinikanth will stay at the hospital for a day until he finished the detailed health check-up. The latest revelation from the sources close to the Annaatthe actor has come out as a great relief for the Rajini fans, who were extremely worried about their idol's health.