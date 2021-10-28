Rajinikanth Is Admitted To Hospital For Regular Health Check-Up, Confirms Wife Latha

Rajinikanth, the ultimate superstar of Tamil cinema is reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Chennai. According to the rumourmills, the Annaatthe actor was hospitalised after he suffered headache and uneasiness. The reports regarding Rajinikanth's ill health have been doing rounds in social media for the past few hours, and have left the veteran actor's fans deeply disturbed.

However, Latha Rajinikanth, the wife of Rajinikanth has now made a revelation about his present condition. According to the star wife, the veteran actor has visited Kauvery hospital in Chennai for his routine health check-up. The reports suggest that the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner is doing perfectly fine, and there is nothing to worry about.

#SuperstarRajinikanth will undergo his yearly routine full body check up at Kauvery Hospital Chennai. He'll be there for a day till all tests are completed : Lata Rajinikanth — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) October 28, 2021

But, it has also been confirmed that Rajinikanth will stay at the hospital for a day until he finished the detailed health check-up. However, Lata Rajinikanth's confirmation has come out as a great relief for the Rajini fans, who were extremely worried about their idol's health. The fans and well-wishers are now wishing the veteran actor good health, on social media platforms.

Earlier during the shooting of his upcoming project Annaatthe, Rajinikanth was hospitalised in Hyderabad due to BP-related issues. The superstar was advised to take complete rest for a few weeks, which resulted in the further delay of the Siva directorial. After wrapping up Annaatthe, Rajinikanth had flown to the US with his wife Lata, elder daughter Aishwarya, and son-in-law Dhanush for a detailed health check-up.