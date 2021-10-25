Rajinikanth Launches Daughter Soundarya Vishagan’s Voice Based App

As announced a day before, Rajinikanth has launched daughter Soundarya Vishagan's voice-based app Hoote. Sharing a picture, the actor tweeted, "Hoote- Voice based social media platform, from India for the world." In the snap, the superstar can be seen using the app. In a voice clip shared along with the picture, Rajini is heard wishing his daughter for the newly launched app.

Thalaiva shared another voice clip to thank his fans for all the love showered on him for receiving the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He also dedicated the award to his mentor K Balachander, elder brother Satyanarayana Gaikwad and his friend and bus driver Raj Bahadur.

Hoote - Voice based social media platform, from India 🇮🇳 for the world 🌍🙏 https://t.co/Fuout7w2Tr — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 25, 2021

Earlier, during one of her interactions with the media, Soundarya had revealed that a voice note of her father Rajinikanth had inspired her to develop the voice app. For those who are unaware, the platform provides a sixty-second voice recording option that can be uploaded and shared.

On Sunday, Rajinikanth had announced the launch of Soundarya's brand new app. In a statement, the actor wrote, "Tomorrow is an Important occasion for me with two special landmarks. One "Dadasaheb Phalke Award" being conferred upon me by the Government of India because of the love and support of the people. Second, my daughter Soundarya Vishagan, by her Independent efforts has pioneered the making of a very useful app for people called HOOTE and she is going to introduce it to the world from India. People can now express through their voice their thoughts, wishes and ideas just like they do in writing in any language of their choice. I am very happy to launch this innovative, useful and the first of its kind the 'HOOTE APP' in my voice."

On the professional front, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe will release on November 4. Directed by Siva, the rural drama features Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh as the leading ladies.