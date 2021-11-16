Rajinikanth Opens Up About Annaatthe; Says He Cried After Listening To The Script!

Superstar Rajinikanth is currently on a high with the success of his latest outing, Annaatthe. Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from the audiences, Annaatthe has emerged as a massive box office success. Recently, the veteran actor opened up about being a part of the Siva directorial, in a recent post on social media platform Hoote.

In his voice post, Rajinikanth revealed how the Siva-Thala Ajith duo's Viswasam led to the making of Annaatthe. "Petta featured me in a stylish avatar and released along with Viswasam, which was directed by Siva and starred Ajith. Both films were super-hits, and so I was very curious to watch Viswasam. Producer Satya Jyothi Thyagarajan arranged a screening. I found the film interesting till the interval but was still puzzled on why it was such a huge success. However, as it neared the climax, its colours changed, and I started clapping towards the end," said the superstar.

According to Rajinikanth, he later met director Siva and discussed the possibilities of collaborating on a project. "He said that it was very easy to deliver a hit with me. That left me stunned, because no one has said that to me before. All he said was that I should star in a story-based film (like Muthu, Annamalai and Padayappa) and that it should be set in a village," the veteran actor recalled.

Even though Siva had asked Rajinikanth for 15 days to come up with a script, he completed it in just 12 days. "All he asked was two-and-half hours of my time and three bottles of water. After the narration, I started crying, and hugged him," revealed the superstar in his Hoote post.