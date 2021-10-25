Rajinikanth Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award From Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

Rajinikanth has been conferred with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his outstanding contribution to Indian Cinema. The legendary actor often addressed as Thalaiva, received the award from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi. The Superstar dedicated his award to his 'mentor and guru' K Balachander (Director of his debut film Apoorva Raagangal).

The highest honour named after the father of Indian Cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke, is presented annually at the National Film Awards.

The recipient is selected by a committee consisting of eminent personalities from the Indian film industry. The award consists of the Golden Lotus medallion and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh. Incidentally, it's a double celebration in the Rajinikanth household as the Superstar's son-in-law and renowned stalwart Dhanush has won the National Film Award in the Best Actor category. He is sharing the honour with Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Rajinikanth's cinematic journey video consisted of special messages from actors Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and music maestro AR Rahaman.

In his inspiring and emotional address, the actor said, "I dedicate this award to my mentor, guru K Balachander sir. I remember him with great gratitude and my brother Sathyanarayana Rao Gaekwad, who is like my father, brought me up teaching great value and injecting spirituality in me. My friend from Karnataka, bus transport driver, my colleague Raj Bahadur. When I was a bus conductor, he was the one who identified the acting talent in me and encouraged me to join cinema. All my producers, directors, technicians, who worked with me and co-artists, distributors, executors, media, press and all my fans. And Tamil people, without them I am nobody. I thank the Tamil people who gave given me my life. Jai Hind."

Rajinikanth, who had also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibushan in the past, started off his career with the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal directed by K Balachander.

Well, Thalaiva has completed 45 years in the Kollywood industry and is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Annaatthe helmed by Siva, and co-starring Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh. The rural drama is releasing on November 4 coinciding with the Diwali festival.