Rajinikanth Remembers Puneeth Rajkumar, Superstar Gets Brutally Slammed For THIS Reason!

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday (November 10) took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar, who died on October 29 following a cardiac arrest. Reportedly, the Annaatthe star underwent surgery on the day the Kannada actor passed away in Bengaluru aged 46.

In the tweet, Rajini also shared a voice note via daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth's recently launched Hoote app, where he revealed that he was informed of Puneeth's demise only after a couple of days.

நீ இல்லை என்பதை என்னால் ஏற்றுக் கொள்ள முடியவில்லை புனீத்…

Rest in peace my child https://t.co/ebAa5NhJvj — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 10, 2021

He shared, "I am recovering well post the surgery. I was in hospital when Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last. They told me about it a couple of days later. I was heartbroken after hearing the news of his death. The child grew in front of me. He was a very talented and lovable child. He left us at a very young age and at the height of his successful acting career. His demise is a great loss for the Kannada film industry. I don't have words to console his family. Let Puneeth rest in peace."

Annaatthe Day 5 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Is Unstoppable!

Annaatthe Day 4 Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Starrer Enjoys A Dream Run!

Though the moving tribute left many emotional, a section of social media users also expressed disappointment over Rajinikanth's voice note. Many slammed Soundarya and the superstar for using Puneeth's demise to promote their newly launched Hoote app. A section of social media users was also inquisitive to know about the person managing the actor's Twitter handle.

Take a look at these tweets

Shocked.. Legend like you should not use grievance message for App Promotion😡😡 — Wasim raja (@wasimrajam) November 10, 2021

Hoote promotion using a Person Death.. Worst soundharya Rajinikanth👎 — T F C (@TFC_Back) November 10, 2021

Now condolence also in Hoote App. Ithu ungalukkey overaa illaya Sir.



Or @soundaryaarajni whoever is handling this id. 🙆‍♂️ — Anees H (@Anees_Offl) November 10, 2021

Full Promotional Page Eh Aakitanga !@soundaryaarajni Stop It !! — S T R A N G 3 R ☯ (@HungryHeartt49) November 10, 2021

why in hoote app.. appa mudiyala .. condolence messgae hoote leya .. sogam :( .. intha tweet ku promotion vendamae !! — Rajesh (@rnrajesh23) November 10, 2021

On the work front, Rajinikanth is basking in the success of his recently released film Annaatthe. Directed by Siruthai Siva, the rural drama also featuring Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Kushboo Sundar, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu and Meena Sagar has been raking in the moolah at the box office. Annaatthe is backed by Kalanithi Maaran of Sun Pictures.