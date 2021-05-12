Rajinikanth Returns To Chennai After Wrapping Up Hyderabad Schedule Of Annaatthe; Video Goes Viral

Rajinikanth returned to Chennai today (May 12) after wrapping up the Hyderabad schedule of his highly anticipated film Annaatthe. Earlier in the morning, the actor's picture made quite a buzz on social media after he posed for a selfie with his good friend Mohan Babu's actress daughter Lakshmi Manchu, as he visited their residence in Hyderabad.

Well now, a video of Thalaiva is going viral on social media, in which he can be seen reaching his residence and getting a warm welcome from his wife Latha Rajinikanth as she performs aarti. As always, Rajinikanth didn't disappoint his fans who arrived at his residence to look at their idol as he waved and folded hands as a gesture to thank them. The star's bright smile has indeed made his fans' day, who have been trending the video on social media with hashtags #Rajinikanth and #AnnaattheReturns.

Superstar #Rajinikanth returned back to Chennai after completing shoot for #Annaatthe at Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/grPNxEWDSm — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) May 12, 2021

Let us tell you that the shoot of Annaatthe was earlier disrupted after a few crew members tested positive for COVID-19. Notably, Rajinikanth was hospitalized in December 2020 owing to severe fluctuations in blood pressure, after which he was admitted to Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital. Though the actor was supposed to join politics this year, he was seen stepping back citing health reasons. On a related note, latest reports says that Rajini will soon fly to the United States for medical checkup.

Well, coming back to Annaatthe, the film directed by Siva also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in pivotal roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Viswasam fame Imman and camera cranked by Vetri. Annaatthe will have a massive release on November 14, 2021.