Rajinikanth Returns To Chennai; His Latest Pictures Take The Internet By Storm!

South superstar Rajinikanth has yet again made headlines, but this time for a massive reason. The actor returned to Chennai today (July 9)morning after spending almost a month in the US for his medical examination.

A few pictures of Rajini, presumably taken from the airport have now gone viral and fans indeed can't keep calm as they trend hashtags such as #Rajinikanth and #WelcomeBackRajinikanth on social media to celebrate the arrival of their beloved Thalaiva. In the pictures, the actor can be seen with folded hands as the press and fans welcome him wholeheartedly. The star looked uber cool as ever as he donned casual wear while putting on the mandatory mask.

Navarasa Teaser Featuring Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi & Others Is Refreshing Yet Overwhelming!

Dhanush-Selavaraghvan's Naane Varuven To Get A Title Change?

Rajinikanth and his wife Latha flew down to America, on June 19 after reportedly seeking permission from the central government, amid the COVID-19 lockdown imposed in Tamil Nadu. The superstar and his elder daughter Aishwarya Dhanush were even spotted outside the popular Mayo Clinic in America where his medical check-up took place.

With respect to work, it was recently announced that Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Annaatthe will release on November 4 coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. Directed by Siva, the rural drama also features Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar, Khushbu Sundar, Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Viswasam fame Imman and camera cranked by Vetri.

On a related note, if reports are to be believed, the superstar will soon announce his next project in the upcoming days.