Rajinikanth’s Friend And Journalist Ramachandra Rao Passes Away

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth's Journalist friend Ramachandra Rao breathed his last on Wednesday (August 25). He was 73 and is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.

Kannada daily Samyuktha Karnataka confirmed the news through their official Facebook handle. Their latest post read, "Ramachandra Rao (73), a retired employee of 'Samyuktha Karnataka', who was a close friend of famous actor Rajinikanth has passed away. Worked as a proofreader for 'Samyuktha Karnataka', Rao retired in 2006. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter." (loose translation)

Ramachandra Rao made headlines in 2018, when Rajinikanth claimed that he has worked for Samyuktha Karnataka. According to one of the reports of News18 dated January 2, 2018, the Chairman of Loka Shikshana Trust Umesh Bhat had clarified that Rajinikanth used to visit the office to meet and help Rao, however, it was an unofficial job for the actor. They had quoted Bhat as saying, "I check with our HR department and senior staff members. They told me that Rajinikanth's close friend Ramachandra Rao was a proofreader in our newspaper. Rajinikanth used to come to our office to meet his friend. He used to help him. But it was an unofficial job for him. I don't think that we paid him any money for that. Rajinikanth was interested in journalism and was helping his friend Ramachandra Rao, who retired a few years ago."

Reportedly, the Loka Shikshana Trust runs the 100-year-old leading Kannada newspaper.

On a related note, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Shiva's Annaatthe, which also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar and Kushboo Sundar in key roles. The rural drama is backed by Sun Pictures.