Rajinikanth’s Latest Pictures With Mohan Babu Go Viral, Lakshmi Manchu Calls Their Friendship Deep & Pure

It is no secret that south superstars Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu share a very special bond. The two actors have been friends since the onset of their respective careers. Interestingly, the duo has also shared screen space in several hit films like Dharma Yuddham (1979), Annai Oru Aaalayam (1979) and Peddarayudu (1995). Well today, actress Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of Mohan Babu sprung a surprise as she shared some unseen pictures of the two senior actors taken recently.

Evidently, the beautiful actress couldn't stop gushing over their friendship as she called it pure, deep and connected. Sharing pictures of Mohan Babu and Rajinikanth twinning in white , Lakshmi tweeted, "Over the years friendship has a different meaning for me, who we grew up as friends are no longer your friends & sometimes in the most random of places and times you meet people that continue to be your friends. But looking at these two gives me such hope for continued friendship."

Over the years friendship has a different meaning for me, who we grew up as friends are no longer your friends & sometimes in the most random of places and times you meet people that continue to be your friends. But looking at these two gives me such hope for continued friendship pic.twitter.com/QubmzWsyYJ — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 21, 2021

From sharing one by two teas, to spending time in car sheds and coming from super humble backgrounds. Today they are super stars in their own right but still find time to be with each other, calling each other when they know one of them is going through some tough time. pic.twitter.com/q2V63QaD8h — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 21, 2021

It was so cute when they took off for a walk together because we were all hovering over them and only God knows what they spoke. But I bless this friendship and I hope I can find something pure, deep and connected like uncle and my dad. ❤️ — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) May 21, 2021

The actress further revealed how the duo found happiness in the simplest things of life despite being superstars and supported each other during tough times. Talking about their humble backgrounds and heart-melting friendship, she added, "From sharing one by two teas, to spending time in car sheds and coming from super humble backgrounds. Today they are superstars in their own right but still find time to be with each other, calling each other when they know one of them is going through some tough time."

Adding another lovely picture of herself with Rajinikanth and Mohan Babu and hoping that she finds something pure, deep and connected as their friendship, she tweeted, "It was so cute when they took off for a walk together because we were all hovering over them and only God knows what they spoke. But I bless this friendship and I hope I can find something pure, deep and connected like uncle and my dad."

Apparently, the pictures were taken recently when Thalaiva visited the Tollywood actor's residence in Hyderabad after wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming film Annaatthe. Earlier, Lakshmi Manchu had shared a selfie with Rajinikanth which also garnered huge attention of the netizens.