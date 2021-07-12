Rajinikanth Says ‘No’ To Politics; Dissolves Rajini Makkal Mandram

Months after announcing his decision of staying away from politics citing health reasons, Rajinikanth has today (July 12) confirmed that he has dissolved his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram. Also adding that he has no plans of joining politics in the future, the superstar during his recent meeting with members of RMM said that the outfit will now function for his fans as a charity forum.

As quoted by The News Minute, Rajinikanth in his statement said, "I had thought of starting a political party and getting involved in politics. But the timing was such that it was not possible. I have no intention of getting involved in politics in the future, so I kindly inform you that the Rajini Makkal Mandram will function as a fan charity forum for the benefit of the people."

Reportedly, Rajinikanth's outfit will now be named Rasigar Narpani Mandram or the Rajinikanth's Fans Welfare Forum. Earlier during his media interaction, the actor said he will be discussing whether he should enter politics or not. He further revealed that he could not meet functionaries earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, shoot of his next Annaatthe and a medical examination in the US.

Let us tell you that Rajinikanth was supposed to enter politics this year. However, the actor re-considered the decision after he was hospitalized owing to blood pressure fluctuations during the shoot of his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad. During his announcement, the actor promised his evidently disappointed fans that he will serve the people without entering politics.

Rajinikanth's Dupe Mimics Kabali On Stage; Video Goes Viral As His Act Turns Utterly Wrong!

Rajinikanth Returns To Chennai; His Latest Pictures Take The Internet By Storm!

On the work front, Thalaiva will soon start dubbing for Annaatthe in Hyderabad. Directed by Shiva and backed by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Viswasam fame Imman and camera cranked by Vetri. The film is currently slated to release on November 4 coinciding with Diwali.

Annaatthe's other cast members include Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Meena Sagar, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy.