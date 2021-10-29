Rajinikanth Suffering From Infarction, Says Report

Kollywood Superstar Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on Thursday (October 28). According to his wife Latha Rajinikanth, the actor has been admitted for a day for a routine checkup. On the other hand, PTI (Press Trust of India) had quoted his publicist Riaz K Ahmed as saying, "It's a health checkup done routinely on a periodical basis. He is now in a private hospital for the check-up."

However, the latest news reports suggest that the Annaatthe star is suffering from infarction. Infarction refers to the local death of tissues due to insufficient blood supply to an organ or region of tissue. As per reports, there will be no major harm if the patient is given the required treatment quickly.

A health bulletin regarding Rajini's health condition is yet to release.

Hours before getting admitted to the hospital, the actor had taken to his social media handle to share that he attended the special premiere of his upcoming film Annaatthe with his family. In his voice clip uploaded via Hoote (Soundarya Rajinikanth's recently launched app), Rajinikanth expressed his joy shared that his grandson Ved was thrilled upon watching the film and even hugged him saying 'Thank you'.

On a related note, Rajinikanth recently received the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony which took place in New Delhi. The Superstar became the second Tamil actor to receive the honour after the legendary thespian Sivaji Ganesan (1997).

Workwise, Rajinikanth's latest movie Annaatthe is set for a Diwali release (November 4). Directed by Siruthai Siva, the film features the likes of Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Meena Sagar, Kushboo, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj. The rural drama is backed by Kalanithi Maran under his banner Sun Pictures.