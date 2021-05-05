Rajinikanth To Fly To The US After Completing Siva’s Annaatthe?

The shooting of Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe is currently underway in Hyderabad. The cast members including Thalaiva and Lady Superstar Nayanthara are shooting for an important sequence of the film there. As per the latest report, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to successfully complete the schedule while also taking care of all safety measures on the sets, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us tell you that the team has already taken a lot of time for its Hyderabad schedule, which was time and again halted owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A few crew members were also tested positive for the deadly virus in December 2020 while shooting in Hyderabad, which delayed it further. It is to be noted that Rajinikanth's health condition had worsened during this period, after which he was admitted to a private hospital citing severe blood pressure.

Well now, if reports are to be believed, the superstar will soon fly to the US for medical examination after he completes Annaatthe's shoot and dubbing. It is said that he will be joining his daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Dhanush, who are currently in the states. Notably, Dhanush is shooting for his debut Hollywood film The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. Rajinikanth will reportedly fly to the United States in June.

Coming back to Annaatthe, the film directed by Siva will have Thalaiva playing the role of a fun-loving village head. Apart from the star and Nayanthara, the film will also feature Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Khushbu Sundar, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, George Maryan and Vela Ramamoorthy in key roles. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Viswasam fame Imman and camera cranked by Vetri. Annaatthe is slated to release on November 14, 2021.