Rajinikanth To Resume Shooting Of Annaatthe In March: Reports

Rajinikanth is currently on a break from the cinema due to his ill health. The superstar, who was hospitalised due to blood pressure fluctuations in December 2020, was advised to take complete rest for a few weeks. However, Rajinikanth is now all set to resume the shooting of Annaatthe, his upcoming project.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the senior actor is planning to resume the shooting of Annaatthe by the third week of March 2021. Director Siva and his team are planning to complete shooting for Rajinikanth's portions in a small schedule that is expected to last for over two weeks. In that case, Annaatthe will be wrapped up by April 2021.

The superstar had recently made a public appearance during the Bhoomi Pooja ceremony of his daughter Aishwarya Dhanush and her husband Dhanush's new house. Rajinikanth looked completely fit and fine in the pictures clicked during the ceremony, that were going rounds on social media.

If the reports are to be true, Rajinikanth might retire or take a long break from the cinema, after wrapping up Annaatthe. According to the sources close to the superstar, his doctors have strictly asked him to take a break from acting, as the busy schedules are taking a toll on his health. This was also the reason behind the actor's decision to cancel his political entry. However, the retirement reports are not confirmed officially yet.

Annaatthe, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Siva. Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh appear as the female leads in the movie, which will have Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, and so on in the other pivotal roles. D Imman has composed the songs and background score for the project. Vetri is the director of photography.

