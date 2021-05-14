Rajinikanth, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ajith & Other Kollywood Celebs Donate Towards Corona Relief Fund

Kollywood celebrities have yet again come together to contribute their bit towards the Corona relief fund. Amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases Tamil actors including Rajinikanth, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Suriya, Karthi, Sivakumar, Ajith and director AR Murugadoss have donated a humongous amount to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's relief fund.

Also, Soundarya Rajinikanth, husband Vishagan and father-in-law SS Vanagamudi met the newly appointed CM of the state MK Stalin this morning to hand over their contribution of Rs 1 crore towards the relief fund.

Notably, Suriya and his family members including Karthi and Sivakumar have donated Rs 1 crore, while Ajith's PR revealed that the Valimai star has provided Rs 25 lakh for the people of Tamil Nadu. Reportedly, AR Murugadoss has also contributed Rs 25 lakh. Thalaivar Rajinikanth who recently returned to Chennai after wrapping up the schedule of his upcoming film Annaatthe joined the league by donating Rs 1 crore for his people. Well, netizens have been praising celebs for their generosity while also requesting others to donate their part in order to help people amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, with cases of COVID-19 increasing in Tamil Nadu, the government is taking action to curb the surge by imposing strict restrictions amid lockdown. On the other hand, CM MK Stalin has also urged the global Tamil community to donate funds during the tough time. In a video message shared in Tamil, the minister said, "At the time of medical and financial emergency, I request Tamils across the world to contribute financially to help the state government and the people of the state fight against COVID-19. The funds will be used to set up COVID-19 facilities and detail about the same will be put up in public forums." Notably, Stalin has also sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting suspension of GST (Good and Service Tax) on COVID-19 drugs and vaccines.