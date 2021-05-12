Rajinikanth Wraps Up Annaatthe Shoot; To Return To Chennai Soon

Rajinikanth, the superstar had resumed the shooting of his highly anticipated project Annaatthe in Hyderabad, last month. The shooting of the project was delayed multiple times due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and the leading man's ill health. However, the latest reports suggest that Rajinikanth has finally wrapped up Annaatthe.

According to the sources close to the project, the superstar has finally wrapped up his portions in the movie. Rajinikanth is now planning to return to Chennai soon, mostly today (May 12, Wednesday). The sources have also confirmed that the senior actor is planning to kickstart the dubbing for his portions in the movie, once he is back in Chennai.

However, the rest of the cast and crew members of Annaatthe are still in Hyderabad. The team is expected to wrap up the shooting of the film by end of this week. However, there are chances for the schedule to get changed once again, due to the lockdown restrictions implemented in Hyderabad.

As reported earlier, Rajinikanth is planning to head to the US in June 2021 for his medical check-up, soon. The sources suggest that wife Lata Rajinikanth will accompany the superstar to the US, while his elder daughter Aishwarya and son-in-law Dhanush, and their kids are expected to join the couple.

Coming back to Annaatthe, the project, which marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Siva, is said to be a complete family entertainer. Nayanthara appears as the female lead opposite the superstar in the movie, which features National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role.

D Imman, the National award-winning musician has composed the songs and background score for the project. Annaatthe, which is bankrolled by the prestigious production banner Sun Pictures, is expected to hit the theatres once the world comes back to normalcy.