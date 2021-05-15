    For Quick Alerts
      Rajinimurugan Actor Pawnraj Passes Away

      By
      |

      Tamil actor Pawnraj, best known for his acting stints in Rajinimurugan passed away today (May 15). Reportedly, he died following a massive heart attack.

      The saddening news about his demise was shared by one of his friends and Kollywood director Ponram on his social media handle

      Pawnraj

      Notably, Pawnraj was also co-director of Ponram. The duo had worked together on films including MGR Magan starring M Sasikumar, Mirnalini Ravi and Sathyaraj. Pawnraj last worked as a co-director for Vijay Sethupathi's cop film tentatively titled #VJS46.

      Talking about his acting stints in films, the actor had garnered huge attention of the audience after he appeared in the 2015 film Rajinimurugan featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Soori and Keerthy Suresh. His performance as a tea shop owner in the Ponram directorial was highly appreciated. His notable works as an actor include Sivakarthikeyan's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam (2013) and Seema Raja (2018). Upon hearing the shocking news, several fans of the actor took to their social media handles to offer condolences to his family.

      Story first published: Saturday, May 15, 2021, 18:34 [IST]
