Ramya Pandian To Become The Third Runner Up Of Bigg Boss Tamil 4?

A lot of speculations are doing the rounds about the winner of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. As per rumours, Aari Arjuna will bag the trophy of the season.

Rumours are also rife that Ramya Pandian will get evicted as the third runner-up of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Though there is no official confirmation regarding the ongoing buzz, fans and followers are expressing incessant love and support to the diva in this regard.

Let us tell you that Ramya Pandian is the only female contestant to enter the top finalist list of the season. Interestingly, she was also the first captain of the show. Her calm nature, logical opinion, individual gameplay and straightforwardness were highly appreciated by both mini-screen audiences and host Kamal Haasan. Notably, Ramya has never shied away from calling a spade a spade under all circumstances.

She was also alleged of hurting other contestants' feelings with a smiling face. Though Ramya projected herself as an individual player, she had an impressive camaraderie with Shivani Narayanan, Samyuktha Karthik, Aajeedh Khalique and even the Anbu group members Rio Raj and Archana Chandhoke.

On a related note, Ramya is charging Rs 2 lakh per week for Bigg Boss Tamil 4, which makes it a total of Rs 30 lakh for her stay inside the house for 106 days. Apart from the beautiful diva, the other four finalists are Som Shekar, Balaji Murugadoss, Rio Raj and Aari Arjuna.

The finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be aired today (January 17, 2021) on Vijay Television and video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from 6 pm.

