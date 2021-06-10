RB Chowdhary Reacts To Vishal’s Allegation Of Not Returning Cheque Leaves & Promissory Notes

Producer RB Chowdhary has finally responded to Vishal's allegation and police complaint against him for allegedly not returning the latter's cheque leaves, bonds and promissory notes, despite the actor repaying his loan. During his interaction with a Tamil tabloid, the renowned bankroller said that his team couldn't find the related documents as they were managed by late director Sivakumar.

He was quoted as saying by the portal, "Vishal borrowed an amount from me and Tiruppur Subramaniam for Irumbu Thirai. Director Sivakumar was the one who managed all documents. Unfortunately, he passed away due to a heart attack and we were unable to find those documents after his death." Chowdhary also added that even though they have a written document saying that all the pending amount has been cleared by Vishal, the actor is afraid thinking that it would create an issue in the future. He also maintained that he is currently out of station and will be solving the issue once he returns back.

Vishal 32: Priya Bhavani Shankar Hints About Her Next With Director Karthik Thangavel

Chakra Release Issue: Will Vishal Starrer Get Postponed? Here's The Truth!

Yesterday (June 9) Vishal took to his social media handle to share about the same stating that he was told the documents of his loan were misplaced. He had tweeted, "It's unacceptable that Mr #RBChoudhary failed to return the Cheque Leaves, Bonds & Promissory Notes months after repaying the loan to him for the Movie #IrumbuThirai,he was evading giving excuses & finally told he has misplaced the documents We have lodged a complaint with Police."

The 2018 action-drama Irumbu Thirai directed by PS Mithran features Vishal, Arjun Sarja and Samantha Akkineni. Reportedly, the actor had borrowed an amount from producer RB Chowdhary for the film as it was backed by the former's home production banner Vishal Film Factory.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Vishal is currently awaiting the release of Enemy helmed by Anand Shankar. The handsome actor will also be starring and directing the sequel to his 2017 film Thupparivaalan, which has been now titled Thupparivaalan 2.