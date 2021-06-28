Reason Behind Vignesh Shivan And Nayanthara’s Wedding Being Delayed; Director Has This To Say!

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director Vignesh Shivan sprung a surprise yesterday (June 27) as he announced a Q&A session with fans on Instagram. Netizens indeed couldn't find a better opportunity to shoot up some professional and personal questions especially about his much-talked-about relationship with Lady Superstar Nayanthara. Announcing the session, Vignesh wrote, "Sunday...question time interesting ones only."

Though the director answered a zillion questions (and his Instagram stories are proof) what garnered huge attention is his reply to a query about his possible wedding with Nayanthara. When a fan zealously asked the reason behind their wedding being delayed, Vignesh amusingly responded, "Romba Selavu Aagum Bro Marriage & All.. So Saving Money For Marriage And Waiting For Corona To Go Away."

Talking about his favourite destination with Nayanthara, he added that any place would become an instant favourite if it is with her. Interestingly, the director also shared that his first gift for his lady love was the 'Thangamey' song from their 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. For the unversed, the song featured Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Calling it a 'secret' between him and Nayanthara, he said that she washes all the vessels at home after dinner.

One of Vignesh's replies made netizens go 'aww', as he stated that her mother Omana Kurian is the best person he has seen in his entire life. Notably, he also shared a lovely picture with her in his Instagram stories.

Talking about the replies he gave to his fans about his upcoming projects, the director assured that Netrikann will be released very soon. Sharing a super update of his highly anticipated film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, he said that the film featuring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni is left with 15 days of shoot.

On the professional front, Vignesh is writing and directing Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Poovellam Kettupar. Notably, he is also producing Nayanthara's Netrikann.