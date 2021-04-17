RIP Vivekh: AR Rahman, Sathyaraj, Vikram Prabhu And Other Kollywood Celebs Mourn His Demise

Kollywood woke up to a heartbreaking news this morning. Vivekh, one of the key actors of the film industry passed away today (April 17) at a private hospital in Chennai. As per the latest statement released by the hospital, the 59-year-old actor died following a heart attack.

Popularly called 'Chinna Kalaivanar', Vivekh was best known for his comic roles and dialogues that left an everlasting impression on the audience. Starting off as a mimicry artist, the actor was introduced to films by veteran director K Balachander. The star didn't take much time to garner the attention of a bigger audience after he had shared screen space with the superstars of Kollywood, most of the time as their friend.

Vivekh was honoured with Padma Shri in 2009 and Honorary Doctorate in 2015 for his contribution to Indian Cinema. His best work includes Vaali (1999), Alaipayuthey (2000), Kushi (2000), Priyamaanavale (2000), Badri (2001), Run (2002), Dhool (2003), Boys (2003), Anniyan (2005), Sivaji (2007) Kuruvi (2008) and Singam (2010) among many others.

Expressing sadness and mourning his untimely loss, several celebrities from the Kollywood industry took to their social media handles to offer condolences to Vivek's loved ones.

@Actor_Vivek can’t believe you’ve left us ..May you rest in peace ..you’ve entertained us for decades ..your legacy will stay with us🌹 — A.R.Rahman #99Songs 😷 (@arrahman) April 17, 2021

Actor #Sathyaraj has issued a condolence message for late Vivek Sir..#RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/Gwwve6bk7H — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 17, 2021

You were a reason for many smiles and laughters sir. A great comedian, wonderful actor and a socially conscious citizen. Unbearable to think you are not there anymore. Will miss you as one of your fans. #RipVivek sir 💔🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/d3kd9oHsqP — Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) April 17, 2021

Maaperum kalaignane Manam udaindhu ponen 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Periya izhappu ....yenna nadakkindradhu ???? #RIP pic.twitter.com/x9jEtuXkr8 — S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) April 17, 2021

Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of legendary comedian ,social worker and a good friend @Actor_Vivek sir ! Unable to accept it ! Sincere condolences to his family . May his soul rest in peace ! pic.twitter.com/8QzFSD1J4T — Rathnavelu ISC (@RathnaveluDop) April 17, 2021

Not able to believe this... He made us laugh, he educated us through his performances, he cared for this world and helped teach us how to take care of it.

There will never be another like you sir.

We will miss you.

Rest in peace @Actor_Vivek sir#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/3JXfRkn3T2 — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 17, 2021

OMG..cant believe I woke up to this Shocking news abt Legendary @Actor_Vivek sir🙏🏻



Heartbreaking..



Greatest Comedian of our Times who always incorporated a Social Message into his COMEDY



I hav always been his diehard FAN



U wl live in our Hearts forever dear Sir🙏🏻💐#ripvivek pic.twitter.com/4ferfSsgDm — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) April 17, 2021

