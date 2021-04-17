    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      RIP Vivekh: AR Rahman, Sathyaraj, Vikram Prabhu And Other Kollywood Celebs Mourn His Demise

      By
      |

      Kollywood woke up to a heartbreaking news this morning. Vivekh, one of the key actors of the film industry passed away today (April 17) at a private hospital in Chennai. As per the latest statement released by the hospital, the 59-year-old actor died following a heart attack.

      vivekh

      Popularly called 'Chinna Kalaivanar', Vivekh was best known for his comic roles and dialogues that left an everlasting impression on the audience. Starting off as a mimicry artist, the actor was introduced to films by veteran director K Balachander. The star didn't take much time to garner the attention of a bigger audience after he had shared screen space with the superstars of Kollywood, most of the time as their friend.

      Vivekh was honoured with Padma Shri in 2009 and Honorary Doctorate in 2015 for his contribution to Indian Cinema. His best work includes Vaali (1999), Alaipayuthey (2000), Kushi (2000), Priyamaanavale (2000), Badri (2001), Run (2002), Dhool (2003), Boys (2003), Anniyan (2005), Sivaji (2007) Kuruvi (2008) and Singam (2010) among many others.

      Expressing sadness and mourning his untimely loss, several celebrities from the Kollywood industry took to their social media handles to offer condolences to Vivek's loved ones.

      Also Read: Actor Vivekh Passes Away In Chennai

      Also Read: Actor Vivekh Hospitalized After Suffering Heart Attack

      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X